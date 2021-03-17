Connellsville
Agnes Marie Williams Coughenour, 89, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Hillside Manor, Uniontown, after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born September 18, 1931, in Elm Grove, a daughter of the late Harry and Myrtle Williams.
Aggie worked for more than 40 years at Anchor Hocking Glass as the insurance clerk after starting as a selector and union president in the plant.
In addition to her to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd; and 11 siblings.
Left to cherish Aggie's memory are her son, Lloyd and wife Jackie; as well her sister, Laquita Frankhouser of Beaver Falls; her three grandsons; and four great-granddaughters.
She was a member of Faith Bible Church in Connellsville and will be missed by many friends and relatives.
Family and friends will gather in the RICHARD KUCERA FUNERAL HOME, 127 E. Fairview Avenue, Connellsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, followed by a service celebrating Aggie's life at 11 a.m., with Pastor Barry Witt officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Cemetery, Dunbar.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard Kucera Funeral Home.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to the nurses and aides of Amedisys and the staff at Hillside Manor.
The funeral will follow CDC guidelines.
