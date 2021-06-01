Gibbon Glade
Agnes R. Swaney, 90, of Gibbon Glade, passed away in her home May 27, 2021.
She was born December 22, 1930, in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., a daughter of the late Floyd Dennis and Mable (Savage) Dennis.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph P. Swaney; two brothers, Gene (Alice) Dennis, Carlos (Lucille) Dennis; a sister, Pauline (Pete) McElroy.
Agnes is survived by four children, Ralph (Elaine) Swaney of Chalkhill, Paul (Sharon) Swaney, Winnie (Greg) Watkins, Gemmi (Tim) Hickle all of Gibbon Glade. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great -grandchildren, Gammy's grand-dog Abie , A very, very close friend of many many years Rose Rice.
Agnes was a former member of Canaan Church of the Brethren and Laurel Mt. Baptist Church.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA the hour of the service with Jess (Butch) Rice officiating the service. Agnes had asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Hospital.
