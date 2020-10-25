Formerly of Rosedale
Agnes Wheeler Rivak, 96, formerly of Rosedale, Fayette County, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Agnes was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mary Ramage Wheeler; and her husband, Steve Rivak. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Robert "Jiggs" Wheeler, James Wheeler, Anita Mains and Eleanor Show.
Agnes is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and David Schmidt; as well her granddaughter and her husband, Abigail and Ryan Flaugh. She is also survived by her sister, Loma Krzton; many nieces and nephews; her granddog, Bentley; and great-granddog, Darth.
Agnes was a legal secretary and the secretary at Georges Township High School.
Per Agnes's wishes, all services are private under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME in Fairchance.
