Uniontown
Alan D. Detweiler, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Mount Macrina Manor, as a result of COVID complications. He was born November 2, 1937, in Uniontown, a son of the late Berwyn Detweiler Sr. and Mary L. Jamison Detweiler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Berwyn Detweiler Jr., C. Nelson Detweiler and Phillip A. Detweiler; and sister Marilyn Penney.
Alan was a 1955 graduate of Uniontown High School and attended West Virginia University for a short time. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He received training and became a skilled mechanic for his father at Berwyn Detweiler Studebaker. He later worked as a salesman for his brother at Phil Detweiler, Inc. until his cancer diagnosis in 2009.
Alan served in the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of Laurel Lodge #651 Free & Accepted Masons, a 32nd degree Mason, a former member of the Laurel Highlands School Board. He enjoyed building and racing his stock cars in his younger years. He also liked to sing and was a former member of the local barbershop quartet. He enjoyed singing the Lord's Prayer in the chapel at Mt. Macrina when asked by some of the sisters.
Left to cherish Alan's memory are his wife, Sandra L. Collier Detweiler of Uniontown; daughter Amy Detweiler of Uniontown; brother the Rev. Herbert (Judy) Detweiler of Roanoke, Va.; sisters-in-law Jill Barnette Detweiler of Charlotte, N.C., and Lois Detweiler of Uniontown; and several special nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Alan's life, Tuesday, December 29, with the Rev. Donald Henderson officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
