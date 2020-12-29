Uniontown
Alan D. Detweiler, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Mount Macrina Manor, as a result of COVID complications.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Alan’s life, Tuesday, December 29, with the Rev. Donald Henderson officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.