Uniontown
Alan David Moats, 66, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home. He was born February 7, 1956, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry B. Moats, Sr. and Sarah E. Snowdon Moats.
Alan was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and retired from the Uniontown Herald Standard.
He was a loving brother who enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.
Surviving are 10 siblings: Jennifer Mehall, Harry B. Moats, Jr. (Sharon), Anthony Moats (Hye), Sarah E. Kulenovic, Donald E. Moats (Brenda), George M. Moats (Lorraine), Jeffery Moats, Kimberly Glover, Lyndon Moats (Judy) and Rhonda Gess (Robert); his loving companion for many years, Shannon Soltis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Alan are private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.