Uniontown
Alan K. Opel, 61, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, June 24, with Pastor David Provance officiating.
Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown, where military honors will be accorded by North Union Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543.
Please wear facial masks and maintain social distancing during visitation and services for the protection of all.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
