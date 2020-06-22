Uniontown
Alan K. Opel, 61, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born November 12, 1958, in Uniontown, a son of the late Ken and Christine Marie Kitis Opel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark S. Opel; a sister, Kathleen Manchas; and brother-in-law, Mack McKenzie.
Alan was known for his ornery sense of humor and tendency to be stubborn, and was much loved by his family and many friends who affectionately knew him as "Big Al".
He graduated from Laurel Highlands High School Class of 1976 and entered the United States Marine Corp where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan as a tank and amphibian crewman, promoted to the rank of lance corporal.
Following the service to his country, Alan obtained his CDL from Diesel Institute of Maryland and worked for several companies as a truck driver for many years. He also worked for Laurel Health Center as an environmental service supervisor, responsible for overall operations of the laundry and maintenance. He was a member of the Polish Club of Uniontown.
Surviving are his brother, Jeff Opel; sisters, Peggy Layhue and Frank Varto, Mary Lou McKenzie, Betsy Wilson and husband John, all of Uniontown, and Reta Gabriel and husband Paul of Morgantown, W.Va.; also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and their families.
Special thanks to Tammy Livingston, his niece, and the staff of Mapleshire Nursing Home, Morgantown, for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, June 24, with Pastor David Provance officiating.
Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown, where military honors will be accorded by North Union Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543.
Please wear facial masks and maintain social distancing during visitation and services for the protection of all.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
