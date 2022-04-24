Uniontown
Alan Richard Weiblinger III passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
He was born June 21, 1997, in Pittsburgh.
Surviving are his mother, Lisa Gaisbauer and Jason Stankus; his father, Alan Weiblinger Jr. and Susan Weiblinger; grandparents, Diane and Les Elliott and Marjorie Weiblinger; uncles and aunts, Joshua and Nicole Villa Nueva and family, Jacquelyn and Matt Kresak and family, Chevy and Steve Nave and family, and Michael and Krisy Weiblinger and family; many loving great-aunts and great-uncles, and caregiver and nurse, Michelle Hughes.
He was predeceased by great-grandparents, George and Melrose Gaisbauer; and grandfather, Alan R. Weiblinger Sr.
Alan loved everyone and had a smile that would light up the world. He enjoyed music and all kinds of outdoor activities.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 25, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, April 26, in the Hopwood Free Methodist Church, 116 Hopwood-Coolspring Road, Hopwood, PA 15445, with Pastor Charlie O'Brien officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Highlands High School (in the memo, Attn: Life Skills), 300 Bailey Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
