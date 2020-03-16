Greensburg
Alana Shaw Bomer, 73, of Greensburg, died Friday, March 13, 2020, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born May 4, 1946, in New Kensington, and was the daughter of the late James Thomas and Martha Baumann Shaw.
Alana graduated from IUP and received her master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She was a retired teacher with 37 years of teaching with Laurel Highlands School District.
She was Lutheran by faith and a member of the LHEA, PSEA, NEA, and the New Neighbors of Greensburg.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Shaw; stepson, Robert Bomer; nephew, Matthew Shaw; and sister-in-law, Peggy Shaw.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles "Doc" Bomer; a son, Richard N. Mollis Jr.; a stepson, Charlie Bomer and his wife, Leigh Ann; daughter-in-law, Sandy Bomer; grandchildren, Robby, Brooke, Ashley and Alexis Bomer; and her cousin, Judy Baumann.
Alana's family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center for all of their wonderful care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, followed by a service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Greensburg-Hempfield Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
