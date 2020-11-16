Brownsville
Alana Sue Broadwater McClelland, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Sue was born the fourth of 10 children to Ewing and Betty Jeffries Broadwater and was a member of the '64 class of Redstone High School, Republic.
She was the widow to David G. McClelland (1949-2000) and longtime partner to Randy Cole.
Sue is survived by her four children, Marcy McClelland of St. Petersburg, Fla., Michele Harris and spouse William Harris V of Moon Township, David McClelland Jr. and spouse Logan McClelland of Johnson City, Tenn., Megan Moats and spouse Wade Moats of Hiller; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sue was a caring family woman who loved to craft, decorate her home and laugh. She loved a good Sunday sale paper, to bake sweets on the holidays and was the first in line to act as homeroom mother when her children were in school. Balancing out her motherly side, Sue was also a tough woman who lacked no hesitation to defend or stand up for those she loved when needed.
A remembrance service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic. Due to the COVID pandemic, the service is for family members only and masks must be worn.
The family ask that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association to support furthering dementia research.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
