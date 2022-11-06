formerly of Greensboro
Albert Charles Tencer, 92, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Greensboro, passed from this life to eternal life Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with his wife and daughters by his side. Born June 5, 1930, in Collier, he was a son of the late Michael P. Tencer Sr. and Mildred Balas Tencer.
Albert served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his military duties, he was chosen to join the elite group of musicians in the United States Marine Corps Band. Semper Fidelis “Always Faithful” remained his motto for life.
Albert was a man of remarkable strength, determination, and perseverance. His strong work ethic defined his life. During the course of his life, he worked in every area of the construction industry, where he developed the skills of a master craftsman. He also worked as a mechanic in J&L Shannopin and Gateway Mines until his retirement.
A member of the United Mine Workers of America, Albert was a former member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Greensboro, and current member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Star City, W.Va.
A devastating stroke on August 4, 2012 altered the remaining years of his life, but revealed the depth of his total commitment to God and the life of Jesus Christ as he continually prayed, especially the prayers of the rosary.
Albert married the love of his life, Margaret Irene Kovach, October 6, 1951. They celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Margaret, and daughter, Dr. Kimberly Kay Tencer of Morgantown, who were blessed to serve as his caregivers for the last 10 years of his life; and daughter, Diane Tencer Lavery (John) of Greensboro, who followed his love of music. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Renee Stout Sackett (Ryan) of Upperco, Md., and Gianna Barrera (Byron) of Greensboro; three great-grandchildren, Nicole and Byron Barrera, and Vivian Sackett; and two sisters, Bernadine Krause of Ohio and Margaret Popernack of Maryland.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Michael and Frank Tencer; sister, Helen Kocerka; and granddaughter, Amy Lynn Stout.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, in RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial follows at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Star City, with Fr. John McDonough as celebrant. Interment will be in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
