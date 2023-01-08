Dunbar
Albert Dale Cannon, 65, of Dunbar, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2022. He was born January 8, 1957, in Shreveport, La., a son of Albert L. and Lois Hilland Cannon.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Diana Rugg Cannon; a son, Jeremiah Bowman; and brother-in-law, Matt Goodwin.
Albert served his country in the Pennsylvania National Guard and loved collecting guns, baseball cards and M & M memorabilia.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by four children, Joseph Rosenberry (Annmarie) of Bullskin Township, Erika Carnes (Keith) of Acme, Rhonda Rosenberry (partner Chaz) of Greensburg, Joshua Bowman, Sr. (partner Paige) of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Bonita Shipley of Connellsville, Valerie Goodwin of Mt. Pleasant; along with 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Albert's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
