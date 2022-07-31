Bullskin Township
Albert E. Ludwig, 80, passed away peacefully, in his home in Bullskin Township, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was born January 2, 1942, in Merrittstown, on the family dairy farm.
He graduated from Redstone High School in 1957 and joined the Army. While a combat medic in the First Infantry Division, also known as Big Red One, he was stationed in Germany.
When he returned, he worked for Penn State's Dairy Herd Improvement Association. He traveled to the many dairy farms of Southwestern Pennsylvania gathering milk samples and conducting tests.
In 1970, he joined the Pennsylvania State Police. He retired in 1992, at just 50 years old. He kept busy and for a while was the code enforcement officer for Menallen Township.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman, farmer, and a fan of all sports. He was very active in youth baseball and never missed one of his grandson Tyler's games. His family will miss his stubbornness and the "Ludwig" personality.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Porter Ludwig; daughters, Michelle Sloan and husband Grant of Edgewater, Md., and Diane Rhoads of Irwin; stepdaughter, Kelly Onusko and Scott Basinger of Connellsville; grandchildren, Alyssa Sloan, Lindsay Sloan, Tyler Onusko and wife Sara, Caitlyn Onusko, Evan Onusko and wife Nicole, and Zachary Onusko; great-grandchildren, Collyns and Bexley Onusko; siblings, Freida Springer of Greene County, Darlene Moncoveish of Garrettsville, Ohio, and Fred Ludwig and wife Patt of Parma, Ohio; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Evelyn Ludwig; his son-in-law, Chuck Rhoads; and sisters, Naomi Mayers, Sandra Binns, Mary Lowery and Joyce King.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 1, with the Rev. Michael Peton officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.