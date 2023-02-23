Smock
Albert E. Vargo, 83, of Smock, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.
Albert was born April 7, 1939, in Crucible, a son of Albert and Harriett Wolfe Vargo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Albert Earl Vargo, Jr.; his first wife, Dolly Mae Wilson Vargo; his second wife, Patricia Ann Hess Vargo; his sister, Kay; and his brother, Ronnie Vargo.
Albert was in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a gunnery sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion Post 51, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 47, Masonic Lodge #228, Brownsville Sportsmen's Club, Marine Corps Association, and the Daly Hall EM Club.
He worked as a baker at Moss's Grocery store and Judy Jean's Bakery.
Albert is survived by his wife, Dorothy Bradich Vargo; his children, Albert A. Vargo and wife Angela, Sandy Vargo, Blanch Vargo, Lisa Crabtree and husband Chuck; brothers, George Vargo and wife Micheline, and Tom Vargo and wife Sandra; sisters, Linda Seese and Sandra Murray; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 24, in the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
