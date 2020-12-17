Fairchance
Albert Eugene Core, Sr. passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, Pa.
He was born in Fairchance on August 6, 1942, a son of Mary Layhue.
In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marcella Marie Zapotosky Core.
Albert proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was the Past Commander of the Masontown V.F.W Post 1589, and a current member of the Alfred L. Wilson Memorial V.F.W. Post 7219 of Fairchance, and the AMVETS General George C. Marshall Post 103 in Hopwood. Albert was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Dale Goodwin Core; son, John Vincent Core Sr. and his wife, Robin, of Masontown; grandchildren, Brittany (Sheldon) Riggin, Lindsey (Cody) Supensky, Brooke Core, Alexandra Rae (Joshua) McKlveen, John Vincent Core Jr.; great-grandson, Ezra Ryan Supensky; sister, Nellie Friend of Smithfield; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Cassandra Chapman; and great- niece Adrian.
Albert’s family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA, where a Blessing Service will be held on at 10 a.m. Saturday with Father Douglas Dorula as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, Leckrone, Pa., with full military rights and honors accorded by the AMVETS General George C. Marshall Post 103 of Hopwood.
Pa. State mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced includin: social distancing, wearing of facemasks, and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.