Uniontown
Albert Eugene Witteman, 75, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Wecare Nursing home.
He was born February 4, 1948, in Uniontown, a son of the late Wendell B. and Eleanor G. Carrick Witteman.
In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta A. Witteman May 20, 2022; a son, Eugene Witteman; a brother, Ronald Witteman; and a nephew, Ronald “Dink” Witteman.
Gene was a member of the Hutcheson Sportsman Club.
Surviving are a son, Jason A. Witteman of Uniontown; and niece, Debra Witteman Savage of Hopwood; along with numerous brothers- in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Brownfield.
