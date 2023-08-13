Fairbank
Albert J. Apicella Sr., of Fairbank, died peacefully Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by his children, at the age of 84.
Al was born February 28th 1939, in Fairbank, to the late Francis Bobak Apicella and Albert Apicella.
Al was a graduate of Redstone High School, and also a graduate of West Virginia University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He was a Pennsylvania State social worker for 25 years.
Al was a talented baseball player in his younger years, and he enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball.
Al also enjoyed bowling at Fairbank Bowling Alley, playing golf, taking long walks, collecting bottles and going on long country drives at a slow pace. He enjoyed talking to his children in the evenings on the phone and watching old Western movies with his longtime companion, Alice Richards.
He attended Saint Francis of Assisi's Roman Catholic Church every Saturday evening.
Al was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Diane Doran Apicella; and his brother, Robert Apicella.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Alice Richards; his four children: sons, Albert J. Apicella Jr. and wife Susan Augustine Apicella, Vincent Apicella and wife Michele Olesko Apicella; daughters, Lorraine Apicella Cummings and husband Kevin Cummings, Suzie (Apicella) Bream and husband, Tom Bream; grandchildren, Dominic Apicella, Vincent Apicella and wife Sierra, Ryan Cummings and wife Sarah, Adam Apicella, Jacob Apicella and wife Samantha, David Cummings, Daniel Cummings, Taylor Bream and wife Kimberlee, Cody Bream, Mackenzie Bream, Alexis Bream Poe and husband Kyle Poe; along with great-grandchildren, Jacoby Bream, Patrick Cummings, Sydney Cummings, Bridget Apicella, Brixton Bream and Noah Cummings. He is also survived by brother, Melvin Apicella and wife Debbie; and members of Alice Richards family: Cheryl Black and husband Jim, Roxanne Seaton and husband Brian and their children, Lorien, Morgan, Rowan and Elizabeth.
