McClellandtown
Albert James Bircher Sr. "Jim", 82, of McClellandtown, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
He was born February 19, 1939 at York Run, Pa.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Albert Clinton and Donna Lily (Smith) Bircher; brother, Donald Bircher; son, James Charles Yauger and grandson, Clarence Belsar.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Rose Bircher; son, Albert James Bircher Jr. and wife Rebecca; daughters, Donna Rose Etta O'Neal and husband Steven and Kellie Dawn Miller and husband Douglas Eugene; grandchildren, Ashley, David, Clinton, Kaylie, Haylie, Meaghann, Elizabeth and Brenda; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Aliyah, Finnegan, Fallon, Aurora, Blair, Aniston and Amelia; brothers, Warren Bircher and wife Bonnie and Paul Bircher and wife Twila and several nieces and nephews.
Jim served in the U.S. Army with the 585th ORD Co. for nearly four years.
He was employed with Westinghouse at Waltz Mills for many years until his retirement.
He loved to garden, woodcrafting and spending time with his family.
Jim served as the Superintendent of the Smithfield Apostolic Lighthouse Church for many years.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and until 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, the hour of service with Reverend Dustin Shroyer officiating in the Smithfield Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 112 Main Street, Smithfield, Pa. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
