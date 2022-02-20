Lemont Furnace
Albert Jordan Teets, 59, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in his home. He was born May 1, 1962, in Uniontown, a son of Barbara Barkley Shallcross of Brownsville, and the late Albert Junior Teets.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by nine children; two brothers, Alan and Vic; and a sister, Jennifer.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
