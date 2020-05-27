Brave
Albert R. "Ab" Beatty, 79, of Brave, and formerly of Dilliner, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.
Born June 26, 1940, in Waynesburg, he was a son of the late Dorothy Beatty Byrne Hainzer.
He was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church in Mount Morris. Ab was a coal miner, having worked first at the Robena Mine and retiring from Consol after more than 20 years. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed joking around with people.
Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Ollie Faye Cole Beatty; his son, Steven Beatty and wife Amy of Brave; two grandsons, Timothy Stefanizzi and wife Jordan of Waynesburg and Matthew Stefanizzi of Brave; a granddaughter, Raelynn Ringer and husband Adam of Waynesburg; three great-granddaughters, Reagan and Laykyn Stefanizzi and Adalynn Ringer; three brothers and their wives, Bill and Mary Byrne of Dilliner, Ronnie and Sandy Byrne of Greensboro and Danny and Sharon Byrne of Galax, Va.; a sister, Sandy Grover and husband Toby of Greensboro; and a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
Also deceased is one brother, Randy Byrne.
Private visitation will be held in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services 11 a.m. Thursday in the Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, with Pastor Bruce Craig officiating. Due to the current health crisis, CDC guidelines will be observed.
