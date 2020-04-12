Scottdale
Albert R. Birch Jr., 68, of Scottdale, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born May 3, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Albert R. Birch Sr and Dorothy Martig Birch.
Albert retired from Penneco Oil Company where he was employed as a production supervisor.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of Sergeant serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He volunteered as a van driver for the Westmoreland County Disabled American Veterans and was also a member of the Scottdale Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7781. Albert spent time serving as a coach for youth baseball and football leagues. One of his passions was antique automobiles. He enjoyed taking care of his antique Ford vehicles and attending car shows.
Albert is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lilene J. Beard Birch; his three children, son, A.R. Birch; daughters, Becky Stolberg (Keith) and Susan Ingrassia (Steven); he cherished and loved his grandchildren, Abbie, Mattie, Elliot, Gage and Aiden, and that was their Pap Pap; also surviving are his siblings, Beverly Abt (the late David Abt); Fred Birch (Diane) and John Birch (Tammie); numerous nieces and nephews; and his sisters-in-law, Butchie Holland (the late Bob Holland) and Janet Clesh (the late Carl Clesh).
There will be no public viewing. Interment with military honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. 303 Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org or the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. To offer a condolence or share photos, please visit Albert's tribute wall at www.gjfuneral.com.
