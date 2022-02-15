Albert Robert Opst

Dunbar
Albert Robert "Bob" Opst, 83, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, February, 11, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born at home on January 16, 1939, in Messmore, to the late Albert A. Opest and the late Maria "Mary" Mosko Opest. He was a 1957 graduate of German Township High School.
Bob was hired at Anchor Hocking Cap Division in 1962, and retired as a General Foreman after having spent the entirety of his career there.
He was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Dunbar.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. His military career had him stationed in Germany where he was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal in Berlin.
He was a proud supporter of the Democratic Party and was very active in politics throughout his lifetime, including time spent as a poll worker during many elections.
Bob was heavily involved in the community of Dunbar. He served on the Dunbar Borough Council for nearly 40 years and was instrumental in many community endeavors during that time. He played a role in the ballfield project, in bringing the bike path through Dunbar, projects assisting the fire fighters; participated on countless committees including, but not limited to, the police committee and his favorite role, the finance committee where his assistance greatly benefited the Borough's financial success.
In his downtime, as a history buff, Bob loved to read anything about World War II, enjoyed watching the history channel and countless episodes of M.A.S.H.. In his younger years, he loved to travel, favoring Europe as a destination to explore.
He was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Pittsburgh teams, especially the Pirates and the Pens, and was a very loyal WVU fan.
Bob loved his family deeply and was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of many years, Barbara Bereiter Opst; his children, Robert (Tracy) Opst, Edward Opst, Jodi Brock, and Melissa Opst; grandchildren, Jordan, Hannah, Bree, Christian, Abby, Sarah, David, Preston, and Paige.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his best friend, his beloved dog, Brandy.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February, 15, and 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.
Military honors will be accorded by Hopwood AMVETS Post 103 at the funeral home at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made in Bob's name to the Dunbar VFD at 1 Fireman Drive, Dunbar, PA 15431, or the Dunbar Area Little League at P.O. Box 104, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
