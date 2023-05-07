Reno, Nev.
Albert Salty Anderson, beloved brother of Pepperlee Anderson-Naviglia, passed away from Covid-19 complications, on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in his Reno, Nev. home.
Salty was an Honorably Discharged US Air Force Veteran, and a world traveler, through his career as a Scanning Electron Microscope expert. Salty built, repaired, operated and taught Scanning Electron Microscope technology to the FBI and Law Enforcement Units in the United States and around the world.
Salty was preceded in death by his mother and father, Kathryn and Kenneth Anderson.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Pepperlee and Ron Naviglia; his nephew, Nicholas Anderson; and his former wife and true love of his life, Deborah (Sammi) Anderson.
Salty had stated shortly before his death that Sammi was the only woman he ever loved.
Salty was cremated and his ashes were spread in the desert he loved so much by his nephew, Nicholas. Nicholas will always be blessed for doing this last act of kindness for his uncle.
I love you Salty. Rest now, Baby Brother, until we are together again.
-Pep
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.