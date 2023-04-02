formerly of Gans and Lake Lynn
Albert Sherman Hall, 81, of New Bern, N.C., died Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, following a brief illness. Born May 31, 1941, in Gans, he was a son of the late Albert S. and Flora Wiland Hall.
Sherman was raised in Lake Lynn, and graduated from Point Marion High School in 1959.
In 1961, Sherman graduated from the Morgantown Business College and married Geneva Ann Fulmer of Point Marion.
He was employed at West Penn Power and served in numerous capacities within the company for over 20 years throughout West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
In 1970, Sherman became a member of the Syria Temple of Pittsburgh, and was an active member of the Shrine for 52 years.
In 1984, Sherman and Geneva relocated to North Carolina, where he began a career as a real estate broker and later a house inspector.
Surviving are Geneva Hall, his wife of 61 years; and two children and their families, Dawn of Greenville, N.C., and David of Syracuse, Utah. a sister, Becky Janroy; six grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
In addtion to his parents, Sherman was preceded in death by a daughter, Kyra, formerly of Maui, Hawaii; and a sister, Adrienne Robinson.
Honoring his wishes, all services will be private. Interment will be in the Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and location.
Remembrances for his family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
