Republic
Albert Vincent “Rubs” Guerrieri, of Republic, passed away, peacefully, Friday, September 23, 2022, in his home. He was born September 27, 1926, in Allison, a son of the late Paul and Lelah Guerrieri.
Rubs was a coal miner for many years and worked as the paint superintendent at Malsbary Manufacturing Company.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 815 Air Engineer Squadron as an airplane and engine mechanic.
On June 24, 1951, he married the former Antoinette “Toni” Gorio, who survives. Their romance began at age six when Al told Toni he would marry her one day. After 71 years of marriage their love and devotion to each other remains a true inspiration to all who know them.
Al’s love for Toni and his children was part of his identity. He devoted his life to their happiness and well-being. Friends and neighbors so fondly remember countless hours swimming in Guerrieri’s pool, summer parties in the “lot” and backyard bar-b-ques sharing a meal, which was Al’s favorite time of the day. Steelers Sundays were also a big part of his life; he loved nothing more than watching football on the weekend with his familyand depending on the outcome of the game he just might throw something at the TV. Al’s generosity was felt by many; he was the guy that “everyone could count on.”
Two daughters and a son survive him, Kim (Paul) Martello of Pittsburgh, Gary (Betty) Guerrieri of Venetia and Amy (Rick) Mercante of Harmony. In addition, three granddaughters survive him, Gianna Martello, Alyssa Guerrieri and Alina Mercante; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A very special note of gratitude to Albert’s nephew, Harry, of Republic, who was always there to help at any time in any way.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers and three sisters, William Guerrieri, Harry Guerrieri, Pauline Tassone, Elizabeth Kaminsky and Wanda Thompson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, September 29, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with military honors being accorded by AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
