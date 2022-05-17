Grindstone
Alberta Jean Leeper Gallik, 73, of Grindstone, passed away peacefully Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born April 22, 1949, in Brownsville.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Norman “Red” Leeper and Thelma Marks Leeper; her husband of 44 years, Michael “Mike” Gallik; beloved daughter, Michelle L. Gallik Hardin; sister, Nora Leeper Fitzwater Corey; and brother, Bob Leeper.
Alberta was a very loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed reading, crocheting and traveling.
She had worked for UPMC as an office manager in Brownsville and Smithfield.
Surviving are a granddaughter, Alicia Johnson, and grandson, Michael Hardin, who made their home with her; a son, Kenneth Gallik (Nerissa) of Gainesville, Fla.; stepdaughter, Betty Duffy (Chuck Guess) of Ocala, Fla.; grandchildren, Niki Duffy, Kristen, Cicely, Macey and Camille Gallik, and Cailey Smith.
To honor Alberta’s wishes, services and entombment are private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.