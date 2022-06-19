Farmington
Alberta M. Bour, 91, of Farmington, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, in her home. She was born September 8, 1930, in Balsinger, a daughter of the late Alfred Pastorius and Marie Jamma Pastorius.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Bour; two sisters, Dolores Laughlin, Emma Arch; and three brothers, Alfred Pastorius Jr., George Pastorius and Donald Pastorius.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Betker (Richard) of Farmington, Gary Bour (Julie) of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Ryan Furrer (Mary) of Upper Middletown, Suzi Voytish (Jeremy) of Farmington; great-grandchildren, Logan Voytish, Rocco Furrer, Maxx Voytish, Harper Furrer and Jaxon Furrer.
She graduated from Jefferson District High School Class of 1948. She loved going to the casino and loved to shop. She moved to Spring Hill, Fla., in 1984 from North Huntingdon and lived there until 2019 and then moved to Farmington.
All services are private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
