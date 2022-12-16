Connellsville
Alberta Matykavisch Skowronek, 86, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Easy Living Country Estates, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 3, 1936, and grew up in Trotter, a daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Andursky Matykavisch.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert E. Skowronek, whom she married July 4, 1959.
Alberta graduated from Dunbar Township High School with the Class of 1954. She attended St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh.
She spent more than 43 years working for Connellsville State General Hospital and Highlands Hospital as a Registered Nurse.
She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church and current member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.
She is survived by her children, Robert E. Jr, (fiancee Susann Pecoraro) of Baldwin, and his children, Angela and Bobby; Greg (Lisa) of Connellsville; David (Jodi) of Fort Wayne, Ind., and children Emily (Morgan Drazer), Matt, and Ben; Tricia (Thomas Stuvek) of Carmichaels, and children, Megan (Nick Reda) and children Sophia, Parker, and Claire, Molly Stuvek, and Maria (Ryan Christopher) and daughter Cecilia; Joseph (Jill) of Mt. Pleasant, and children Kate, Seth, and Ryan; sister-in-law, Betty Skowronek of Uniontown; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Delores A. Carr, Anthony Donald Matykavsich, and Mary Frances Mohring.
Alberta's family would like to thank Easy Living Estates and all the loving caregivers for the care she received in the past few years.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 16, in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 N. Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville. Additional visitation will be held from 8 until 9 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be held, Saturday, December 17.
A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Liski as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
