formerly of Uniontown
Alda A. Fuetterer, 90, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater. She was born August 2, 1930, in Uniontown, to Edgar D. and Ann Ruane Abel, who have predeceased her, along with her sister, Lois Ann Cosgrove; her nephew, Francis Martin Cosgrove; and her husband, Charles J. Fuetterer Jr.
Alda was a personnel officer for the Pinellas County Park Department, a member of Light of Christ Catholic Church, active in Florida Women in Government, enjoyed shopping, an avid Disney fan, and most of all loved being with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Joseph III "CJ" and wife Jennifer, Patrick Anthony and wife Lisa; a daughter, Ann Cecilia; four grandsons, Ryan, Sean, Kyle and Owen; and a niece, Suzanne Cosgrove Grubisa.
Contributions may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul or any other Catholic Charities.
