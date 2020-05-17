Uniontown
Aleda M. Wilson, 91, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, at Uniontown Hospital, Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born October 8, 1928, in Point Marion.
Her parents, husband Charles D. Wilson, and son Lloyd Wilson preceded her in death.
Aleda is survived by five children, Regina Shields, Nancy Miller, Vicki Null (William), Katrin Amos (Clarence), Susan Wilson (Gregory); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; as well as other family members.
A private family memorial service will be held in her honor at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
