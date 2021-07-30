Brownsville
Alene Roebuck, 82, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
She was born September 9, 1938, in Richmond, Ky., the daughter of Claude William White and Elsie Benton White.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her partner of 24 years, Stephen J. Andras; and two sisters, Alice Faye Ashcraft of Lexington, Ky. and Louise DeCou of Texas.
Alene worked as a cook at Fiddles Restaurant in Brownsville for 11 years. She also worked as a cook at California University of Pennsylvania for 24 years. Alene belonged to Labelle Fire Hall for 49 years and the Young Men's Club.
She is survived by her two children, Michael Roebuck and wife Dana of Fayette City and Cynthia Roebuck and fiance, David Morris of California state; two grandchildren, Ethan and Emersyn Roebuck; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 1, and until 10 a.m. Monday, August 2. A procession to LaFayette Memorial Park will follow with a blessing and committal service at the grave with Rev. Father Timothy Kruthaupt.
