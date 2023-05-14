Uniontown
Alessia A. Romeo, 67, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, PA.
Alessia was born on October 6, 1955 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Alessio A. and Elizabeth Maraney Romeo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John Romeo and Christina Bilek.
Alessia worked at Uniontown High School for many years as a teacher's aide. She often spoke of how much she enjoyed her students and her job.
Alessia is survived by her cousins, Maryann Sutor of Pittsburgh, Rebecca Molczan (William) of Upper St. Clair, David Maraney (Rebecca) of Delmont, Dawn Pingor of Muenster, Tx, Chad Walter of Spring,Tx, and Sean Walter of Muenster, Tx.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, 65 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, PA. Inurnment will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family asks that donations be made to Uniontown Area School District -Special Education, 205 Wilson Ave. Uniontown, PA 15401 in memory of Alessia.
