Uniontown
Alex Bezjak, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, in his home. He was born December 31, 1937, in Martin, a son of the late Carl and Irene Groflo Bezjak.
Alex graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and earned his Master's Degree in Mathematics from Boston College.
For 30 years, Alex worked at Wickliffe High School as the department head. He was the wrestling coach and had two Ohio State championships. Alex was the assistant coach of Wickliffe's football team.
Alex also taught at the college level, working at Cleveland State University, Lakeland Community College and California University.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Donna Chatlak.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Becka Larkin and husband Tim of Livingston, Mont., and Glenna Snezek and husband Brian of Columbus, Ohio; grandsons Tristan Larkin and Harrison Alexander Snezek; brothers Joe Bezjak and wife Mickey, and Carl Bezjak and wife Lara.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 until the 4 p.m. hour of service Wednesday, July 28, in the funeral home chapel, with Father James F. Bump officiating. Internment will be private.
