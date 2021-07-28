Uniontown
Alex Bezjak, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, in his home.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 until the 4 p.m. hour of service Wednesday, July 28, in the funeral home chapel, with Father James F. Bump officiating. Internment will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.