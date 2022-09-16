Smithfield
Alex Harold Spiker, 69, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in his home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Alex's life, Friday, September 16, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in the IOOF Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
