Smithfield
Alex Harold Spiker, 69, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in his home. He was born December 26, 1952, in Uniontown, a son of the late Villa Mae Spiker Maust and Harry William Maust.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Curtis Maust and Harry Maust.
Alex worked as a carpenter. He served with the United States Marines. Alex was a studio wrestling fan and he enjoyed fishing.
Left to cherish Alex's memory are his sons, Chris Spiker and wife Marci of Smithfield, Alex Spiker, Jr. and wife Andrea of New Salem; brothers, Earl Maust and Warren Spiker; sisters, Joyce Braxton, Susie Bryner, Connie Wilson and Florance Workman; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Alex's life, Friday, September 16, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in the IOOF Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to a special friend and nurse, Trish Sands of Amedisys.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
