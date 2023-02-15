Perryopolis
Alex James “Shon” Rosa Sr., 85, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown, surrounded by his loving family. Born March 20, 1937, in Jefferson Township, he was a son of the late Paul and Julia Szekeley Rosa.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Albert, Paul and Steve Rosa; and seven sisters, Julia Rosa, Ann Vig, Sue DeRuyter Vagasy, Margaret Chuboy, Mary Larence, Pearl Kupets and Irene Keblis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Judy Zupancich Rosa; his children, Alex James Rosa Jr. (Margaret) of Odenton, Md., Joseph Rosa (partner Sherie) of Connellsville, Louie Rosa (Susie) of Carroll Township, Debbie Baluch (Michael) of Perryopolis, Tricia Ciliberti (Eric) of Perryopolis. Also left to cherish his memory are his loving grandchildren, Mary Rosa (fiance Raymond), Brother Jose, OSB born as Alex James Rosa III, Gabrielle Rosa (fiance Brandon), Stephanie Brownfield, Katie Buckel (Jacob), Luke Baluch (Hannah), Alicia Ciliberti, Angela Ciliberti; and his great-grandchildren Arlo, Eloise, Juniper, Sutton and one on the way; and a beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Alex attended Uniontown High School. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.
His first job was a truck driver, where he met the love of his life, Judy, while paving the road in front of her house. After they married, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked at White Motors and managed apartment buildings until 1973 when he decided to follow his heart and return to the farm. There he continued to raise his family, and owned and operated Rosa Family Farm for 50 years. The farm was well known for its sweet corn, tomatoes, pumpkins, homemade sausage, and fresh apple cider.
More than farming, he loved and cherished his family and always made time to enjoy them no matter how busy he was. He enjoyed watching his family grow through traditions, his favorite being Bucketball, the National Pike Stream Show and reading the Night Before Christmas.
He was a devout member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis and for 50 years his faith was a very important part of his life.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 16, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 17, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John The Baptist R.C. Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist R.C. Cemetery. Members of St. John the Baptist Parish will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Alex Thursday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
