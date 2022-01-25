Alex Joseph Skupnick

Smithfield
Alex Joseph “Scoop” Skupnick, 73, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, in his residence.
He was born in Uniontown, on May 6, 1948, the son of the late Alex Joseph and Orpha Show Skupnick.
Scoop was a graduate of German Township High School and served in the United States Army. Before retiring, he was employed as a School Bus Driver for the Albert Gallatin Area School District. He was a member of the Masontown American Legion Post 423, the VFW Post 4584, and was a former member of the firing squad, a member of the Pal’s Club, Amvets and Italo American Citizens Club. He loved to play poker.
He is survived by his sister, Faye Piper Hager (Ted); special niece and nephew “caretakers”, Allen and Lynn Cottrell; his son, Guy Raymond Skupnick; along with many other family members and friends.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, January 26, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Walter Sapp officiating.
Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584.
