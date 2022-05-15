Greensburg
Alex Kovach, Jr., 63, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents Alex, Sr. and Blanche Kovach.
He is survived by his partner, Billie Coulson; his two children, Casey and Sarah Kovach; and his two older sisters, Joyalyn “Joy”, Zaidan (James), and Janet Marchelletta (Ronald); as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Loved by so many, he will be dearly missed by friends and family near and far.
Alex was born in Uniontown and grew up in Masontown. He attended Carnegie Mellon University and later Penn State University, earning his Associate Degree there. Soon after, Alex started working as a Produce Manager at Glosser Brothers prior to getting a job working for the post office. He worked for the United States Postal Service for most of his career, working at the post office in Latrobe for 30 years. After 30 years of dedication to the USPS, Alex retired early on January 31, 2018, to pursue his hobbies and spend time with family and friends.
Intelligent is an understatement as Alex could repair, design, and build almost anything. Incredible at almost anything he put his mind to, you could often find Alex tinkering in his garage fixing anything and everything in sight. He had a passion for antique knives, and he was an avid collector that led him to travel and meet various friends throughout the country. He was beloved by all in the knife collecting community.
Another pastime that Alex enjoyed was playing cards, specifically Rummy. He would spend hours playing with his father as well as playing at family gatherings with Billie. Other hobbies included fishing, vegetable gardening, cooking, and golfing. His sense of humor was second-to-none, and he was often cracking jokes and making others laugh. Some would call his jokes corny or dry, but Alex considered them hilarious as a chuckle often followed after each joke.
Alex spent the last couple years of his life caring for his mother and more recently his father, who preceded him in death just two months prior. His big heart was evident until the end.
A special thank you to his doctors and nurses who cared for him during his time spent at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
A memorial service celebrating Alex’s life will occur at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Cornerstone Ministries 2200 Cornerstone Lane, Export, PA.
An interment service will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park, 150 East Side Drive, Greensburg, PA.
All family, friends, and colleagues are welcome to attend.
