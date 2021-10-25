Masontown
Alex Kovach Sr. passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Visitation was from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 24, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 25, in the United Methodist Church of Masontown, with the Reverend Dave McElroy officiating.
Interment follows at Masontown Cemetery, Masontown.
