Masontown
Alex Kovach Sr. passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He was born in Leith in 1924 to the late Joseph and Julia Kovach. He spent most of his 97 years in the Masontown area. He met the love of his life, Blanche Check, at the 5 & 10 cent store in Masontown, where she worked, and they married October 27, 1945.
Alex worked in the coal mines his entire life, working for a large company, but also operating his own smaller mine. Together, he and Blanche were proprietors of the Country Furniture Store in Masontown, where Alex handled all the furniture deliveries. He also dabbled in real estate and rental properties and enjoyed finding bargains for the store at auctions.
Alex was an incredible vegetable gardener, always planting more than his family could ever eat. He enjoyed sharing his bounty with friends, family and neighbors and couldn't wait to eat the first tomato sandwich of the season. Aside from gardening, his other favorite pastime was playing cards, and what a card shark he was, always winning. Other hobbies included fishing, bird watching, and sitting in his recliner drinking ginger ale and listening to polkas, "hillbilly" music and watching Shark Tank. He was also a devoted Steelers fan.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Julia Kovach; his wife, Blanche; and four siblings, Joseph, John, William and Louis.
He is survived by three children, Joy Zaidan (James), Janet Marchelletta (Ronald) and Alex Kovach Jr.; grandchildren, Janine Timmermann, Casey and Sarah Kovach, Michelle Fioravanti and Michael Marchelletta, who will dearly miss their "Papap"; seven great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews, complete the family tree.
A special "thank you" to his caregivers and hospice team, who were angels sent by God. Our family will never forget the love they showed him.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 24, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 25, in the United Methodist Church of Masontown, with the Reverend Dave McElroy officiating.
Interment follows at Masontown Cemetery, Masontown.
