Dunbar
Alex Robert Dixon, 66, of Dunbar, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born February 6, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a son of Charles Dixon and Patricia King Dixon.
Alex was a graduate of Fox Chapel Area High School and went on to attend California University of Pennsylvania. There, he was a proud member of the football team and the fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma. He worked as a brick layer and later became a union carpenter superintendent and instructor at the Carpenters Pittsburgh Apprentice Training Center.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Miller Dixon, who he married November 4, 2000; his children, Eric (Shannon) Dixon of Pittsburgh, Courtney Nipaver of Apopka, Fla., Nathaniel Dixon of San Diego, Calif., and Olivia Dixon and Luke Dixon, with whom he resided; sisters Margaret Dixon and Paula (Bill) Roesch; his sisters-in-law, Lisa (William) Hominsky and Paula Harnish; father-in-law and mother-in-law Paul and Frances Miller; grandchildren Dylan, Dean and Declan Dixon, and Madison, Maci and Finley Nipaver; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers Kenneth Dixon and Richard Dixon.
Alex will be remembered for his gentle nature and fun-loving humor. He was always willing to use his skills and knowledge to help out friends and family. He will be missed immensely by those whose lives he touched and will remain forever in their hearts.
A private celebration of his life is being planned.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
