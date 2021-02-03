Uniontown
"This is my story, this is my song, praising my Savior all the day long". Alex is now singing his favorite hymn in heaven holding the love of his life's hand, Dot.
Alex Yurick, 96, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 31, 2021, in Uniontown, at the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born July 25, 1924, in Keisterville, to the late John and Anna Yurick. He was the loving and adoring husband of the late Dorothea Mae Yurick. Alex served his country as a veteran of World War II.
Alex was graced with the gift of kindness, for he never met a stranger and would talk to everyone that he would meet. Those he welcomed always left knowing that they were important and loved by him. Words that best describe him are selfless, generous and loving.
Alex was in his element telling stories. Many went back to his days in Keisterville playing baseball. Because of these memories, he was inspired to help gain funding for the creation of the Keisterville Community Youth Center where he also served on the board. For this reason, in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Alex's name to the Keisterville Community and Youth Center (KCYC), 803 Ballfield Road, P.O. Box 83, Keisterville, PA 15449.
Friends and family are welcome for visitation in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 S. Mill Street, New Salem, from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, February 5, with a funeral service immediately following. Entombment will be in the Peace Chapel in Lafayette Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by AMVETS Post 103. In compliance with pandemic mandates, masks must be worn and social distancing followed.
The family would like to give special recognition and thanks to the staff at Uniontown HealthCare and Rehabilitation Center for the great care given over his last years.
To view a full obituary or to offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.dearthfh.com
