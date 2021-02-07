formerly of Fairchance
Alexa Marie Randolph, 32, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed unexpectedly, Friday, January 29, 2021.
She was born July 14, 1988, in Morgantown, a daughter of Gregory Keith Randolph of Uniontown, and the late Rouchelle Marie Adams.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by grandmothers Betty (MiMi) Davis of Fairchance, and Claudette Davis of Houston, Texas; grandfathers Marvin (Pappy) Davis of Fairchance, and James Randolph of Carson, Calif.; cousin Cody Adams; and aunt Kimberly Adams.
In addition to her father, Greg, left to cherish her memory are her son, Jax Jordan Smith, age 5, of Morgantown; brothers, Greg Keith Randolph II of Missoula, Mont. and Trey Randolph of Worland, Wyo.; aunts and uncles, Allen (Kim) Adams of Gans, and Grant (Jill) Adams of Cornelius, N.C., Nick (Michelle) McIver of Virginia Beach, Va., Rhoda (George) Long of Houston, Texas, Robin (Markus) Randolph McKinney of California, Terry (Pam) McIver of Texas, Shelly Burrell of California, James Randolph II of California; step-grandmother, Wilhelmina (Carl) Mills); cousins, Delaney Adams, Noah Adams and Jacob Adams; and a countless number of dear friends.
Alexa, a local graduate of Albert-Gallatin High School, attended West Virginia University and was a sales account manager for a national industrial supply company. An extremely devoted mother, beloved girlfriend, and deeply cherished friend, she spent countless hours playing with her son, Jax, enjoyed exercise and hitting the gym, was an accomplished gymnast, loved her family, and was a breath of fresh air to all blessed by her presence.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic protocols and circumstances surrounding her passing, Alexa's family has chosen to delay any formal gatherings at this time and will plan a celebration of her life at a later and more appropriate date. Please reach out to Goldsboro-Fabry Funeral Home, Inc., regarding your interest in being contacted regarding the future details of the celebration of life.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
Donations in her honor are being received by her family. Please contact Goldsboro-Fabry Funeral Home, Inc. for family contact information.
GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, has been entrusted with Alexa's professional funeral arrangements.
