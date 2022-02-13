Eastlake, Ohio,
formerly of Republic
Alexander E. Koziol, of Eastlake, Ohio, formerly of Republic, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, due to Covid-19. His best friend and neighbor, Dave, was at his side during his final moments reciting The Lord's Prayer over him. He contracted Covid and never improved. The Lord took him from his beloved family way too soon.
Alex was born July 9, 1954, in Uniontown Hospital, to Alexander and Victoria Sieradzki Koziol. He shared his birthday with his great-nephew, Kaden Kapel.
After graduating from Brownsville Area High School in 1972, Alex spent most of his life in the automobile industry, being sales manager at times.
He loved the outdoors and sometimes had a garden and enjoyed doing landscaping projects for himself and his sisters. He also loved being on the beach and lived in Myrtle Beach, S.C., for a time.
In his younger days, he was on softball teams and as the years went by, enjoyed watching his nephews, niece, as well as great-nephews and nieces during their sporting activities.
He hardly ever missed a chance to attend a family holiday gathering, birthday party, cookout, dance recital or swim in Judy and Dave's pool. He also loved going to the casinos; not always a winner, but he had fun. He also always remained a Steelers fan.
Alex is survived by his loving sisters, Roberta (John) Slusarick, Judy (Dave) Peterson and Alexis (Ed) Kapel; niece, Kim (Dave) Paciotti; nephews, Scot (Janie) Siusarick, Kevin (Kristi) Kapel, Brain Kapel (Kristin Cooper); godson, Chris (Becky) Kapel; great-nephew and nieces, Matthew (Abby) Paciotti, Jenn Paciotti (Steve DePiano), Sarah Slusarick, Zoe Slusarick, Brennen Kapel, Kaden Kapel, Claire Kapel and Cooper Kapel; great-great-nieces, Gemma Paciotti, Ava Grace Paciotti and Charlotte Wrona; special friends and neighbors, Dave and Rose Blatnik and their family, David, Daniel and Maria, Ronnie and Connie Frye, Liz Rodriguez; several cousins; special family friend, Sara Kapel; and people from the dealership.
Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of Alex's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Cremation by Busch Funeral Home.
