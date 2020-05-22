Uniontown
Alexander Edward McMaster, 15, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in his home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where family and friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 22. A service celebrating Alexander's life will be officiated by Pastor Jason Lamer. Appropriate social distancing measures will be observed.
Donations in memory of Alexander can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 3002, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.