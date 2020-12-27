Alexander Jenkins

Uniontown
Alexander "A.J." Jenkins, 75, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Sunday, December 20, 2020, at his home. He was born August 21, 1945, in Philadelphia.
Alexander worked at Goodwill Industries for several years as a laborer. He most recently attended Maplewood Adult Daycare Center. Alexander enjoyed the small things in life such as getting mail from a friend, talking to the neighbors and the mailman and mail lady along with getting haircuts from the ladies at Vinny's Hair Salon. He enjoyed the warm weather sitting outside in his favorite summer attire of tank top, flip flops and sandals, enjoying a cold soda or a popsicle. Anyone who drove past his home on Lincoln Street would have seen Alex "Mr. J" waving to everyone with a smile on his face. He was well known and loved by his community. Although you are gone, you will never be forgotten "A.J."
Alexander "A.J." is survived by his family, Erik and Gigi Morris, Kerik Morris and India Spears, all of Uniontown, Kishaun and Kelly Cook of Connellsville; special friends, Dawn Moyer of Milton, Nancy Hanselman of Selingsgrove; special neighbors, Bob and DeAnna Craft, Geraldine "Gerry" Dawson and Jamie and Bailey Waligora, all of Uniontown.
A memorial service will be held noon Monday, December 28, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, for the family with Apostle Alfred L. Thompson of St. Paul's AME Church officiating. An hour of visitation will precede the service with masks and social distancing required.
