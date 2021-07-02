Alexis Ann Lee

Brownsville
Alexis Ann “Chi-Chi” Lee, 73, of Brownsville, passed away June 21, 2021. She was born February 1, 1948, to JoAnn and Alex Lenkey.
Very quickly, she became known as “Chi-Chi” because that’s how it sounded when her toddler brother Terry tried to say “sissy”. That spirited nickname was certainly fitting to the vitality and courage in which she lived her life.
Unique, resourceful, rebellious, creative, audacious, adventurous; some of the words used by her five siblings (Terry, Patti, John, Debbie, and Rick) to describe their sister.
Family and friends gathered last week to honor Chi-Chi and celebrate her life; comforted by the belief that she is now with her husband Mark Lee, her parents, grandparents and other loved ones who have preceded her. Mark and Chi-Chi had a wonderful bond that she missed dearly since his passing a few years ago.
Chi-Chi loved her daughters, Heidi Armel and Candy Kupperman, with all her heart. The trio faced the ups and downs of life and relationships together with deep love and caring always at the core. Her sons-in-law, Manzie and Dave, have provided steady strength for all three.
Her grandchildren, Elija Rechichar, Erica Armel, Nathan Armel and Megan Warnick, brought her tremendous happiness over the years. In recent years, she was enthusiastically immersed in the lives of her great-grandchildren, Rylee Furlong and Madilyn Furlong.
Chi-Chi spent most of her life in Vanderbilt and Brownsville, which kept her intentionally close to quite a large family. It was particularly special to live on the same block for decades with relatives, she was particularly close with Aunt Suzy, Uncle Jerry and cousins Lynn, Lori, Scott, Nick and Ferrell.
Chi-Chi relished many extended oceanfront vacations - particularly in Jamaica and The Outer Banks. She threw great parties and partied plenty. She was highly creative and diligent which was most prominent in her beautiful decorating touch. She found peace in gardening.
She was a master at grand gestures. One such instance saw her surprise her homesick little sister Debbie by showing up halfway across the country for Thanksgiving - with a thawing turkey in hand. Every year, she made certain to show up with a banana split for her dad on Father’s Day. She overly showered Heidi and Candy with gifts on their birthdays and Christmas. For many years, she created an amazing Thanksgiving dinner experience for the entire family.
Friends meant a lot to Chi-Chi, and she had a core of lifelong friends that she cherished - including Rosie, Carol, Bugsy, Charlotte, Mary Rita, “B”, Michelle, Renee and Larry.
Her unique life also included: living in Alaska, modeling, working an auto assembly line and parenting a 150-pound dog named Aggie. For many years, she was Mrs. Claus during the annual fire truck parade through the Brownsville area.
Certainly, loved and one of a kind - our Chi-Chi!
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAKFUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
To sign the guest book log onto www.novakfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.