Grindstone
Alfred L. Fleming, formerly of Grindstone, Winter Haven, Fla., and Pataskala, Ohio, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita Ann Long Fleming; father Alfred L. Fleming Sr.; his mother, Harriet Edith Fleming; one sister, Phyllis Howarth; and two brothers, Wayne and Jay Edward Fleming.
He is survived by his two sons, Ronald Fleming of Newark, Ohio, and Richard (Carol) Fleming of Pataskala; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was a proud veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific Theater as a Navy radioman. After returning home, he was employed by Bell Telephone Co. of Pa and retired as a senior engineer.
He was a devoted member of the Methodist church and will be missed by all who knew him.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, in the Sylvan Heights Chapel, 603 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
